PM first visit to Karachi

PM Imran Khan met prominent personalities and important political representatives of Karachi and discussed major issues. In Dam fund raising event, Imran Khan addressed all the prevailing issues. From street crimes to migrants and their families who are living in Karachi under poverty line without nationality they don’t even have NIC nor birth certificate. Transportation problems to shortage of water and deforestation.

Imran Khan’s speech was all rounded like All-Rounder Imran Khan. He announced a master plan and development funds for Karachi. Such speeches and announcements have already been given by previous governments too, but unfortunately no practical work was done on ground. Green bus project is one of the examples. This project was started by former government but its progress is very poor and is still hanging between slow work and lack of funds.

It’s time to deliver or else PTI government will surely lose its votes in the next election.

RAMSHA AJAZ

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp