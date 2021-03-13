PM firm to take mega corruption cases to logical end

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to take mega corruption crimes cases to their logical conclusion and no one would be allowed to escape from ongoing accountability process.

Talking to media about NAB approaching Lahore High Court (LHC) for bail cancellation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case that she have to reach a plea bargain with authorities if she wants any relief.

“Go wherever you want Maryam Nawaz but first return the looted money of Pakistan,” he criticized.

He said his government was determined not to forgive the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) unless they pay back the looted public money.

He said that NAB is investigating the cases of money laundering and other corruption professionally and on merit as per law.—APP