PM firm against money laundering

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for efforts to curb money laundering describing it as a cancer for the country’s economy, causing irreparable damage. Chairing a meeting to review steps taken to combat money laundering on Monday, he stated that elements involved in money laundering deserve no clemency and they will be exposed to the public.

Money laundering has become one of the major challenges not just for Pakistan but the entire world community due to ramification of this illegal practice sneaking into the formal financial system. Way back in 1996, the IMF estimated that money laundering constituted 2 to 5% of the global GDP translating into 1.5 trillion dollars and the volume might have multiplied due to technological innovations used by money-launderers since then. The facilities and methods used by launderers are changing all the time as they try to circumvent the preventive measures put in place. Instead of introducing illegally obtained cash into the country’s financial system, they move it to other countries where no questions are asked about its origin. In the Pakistani context, the issue was highlighted by Panamaleaks, offshore companies, fake bank accounts that eventually led to punitive measures by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) over alleged failure of the country to take foolproof anti-money laundering mechanism. The world is mostly concerned over financing of the terrorism through money laundering but as pointed out Pakistan’s economy is suffering hugely due to this menace. Sets of measures have either been taken or are being introduced to curb the practice but more is required to be done.

Apart from money laundering, it is known to all concerned that foreign exchange is almost daily smuggled out of the country through sea routes but our law-enforcers have so far failed to check this practice. The decision taken by the Prime Minister to allow Afghan refugees to open bank accounts was immediately hailed by the Amnesty International (AI) saying, “At a time when much of the world has turned its back on refugees, Pakistan’s government has taken an excellent step to help them reclaim their dignity”. However, banks will have to ensure that the initiative is not misused to become yet another tool for money laundering.

