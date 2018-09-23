PM felicitates Saudi leadership on National Day

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on behalf of the whole nation has felicitated the Saudi leadership on the Kingdom’s 88th National Day was celebrated on Sunday.

In his felicitation message, the prime minister expressed his best wishes for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and other royal family members.

The prime minister said progress and development of Saudi Arabia were very close to the heart of every Pakistani and its stability was linked with the strength of the Muslim Ummah.

“Saudi Arab has always stood with Pakistan in difficult times and the Pakistani government and its people highly acknowledge it”, a press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

Referring to his recently concluded visit to Saudi Arabia, the prime minister noted that it helped opened a new chapter of bilateral cooperation between the two countries which would benefit the whole region.

