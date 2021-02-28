PM felicitates President Xi for eradicating poverty

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government for the momentous achievement of eradicating extreme poverty in their country.

In a tweet on Sunday, PM Imran Khan said, “…Never before in history have 750 million people been taken out of extreme poverty in a span of 35 years.”

“For developing countries like Pakistan there are lessons to be learnt. With determination and commitment we can do the same for our people,” the Prime Minister added.