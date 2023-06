Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday the Eidul Azha symbolised the spirit of sacrifice, equality and compassion.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the prime minister said it “fosters unity by reducing socio-economic inequalities and creates the feelings of empathy and complete surrender before Allah Almighty”.

He said, “A true observance of the ritual demands of us to adopt a life of piety and cleanliness”.