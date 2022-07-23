PM felicitates Erdogan over Ukraine grain deal

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan after Russia and Ukraine signed a landmark deal with the United Nations and Turkiye on resuming grain supply to avert a global food crisis that has already affected millions across the globe.

The prime minister, on his Twitter handle said that Ukraine grain deal inked in Istanbul was a historic victory of diplomacy, signifying that all crises could be averted through meaningful engagement.

Russian defence minister and Ukrainian infrastructure minister signed agreements separately with the UN and Turkish officials on the reopening of the Black Sea routes on Friday.

The deal will pave way for the export of about five million metric tonnes of grain each month. The deal would avert increasing threats of hunger and food inflation by injecting more wheat, sunflower oil, fertiliser and other products into the global market.