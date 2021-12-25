PM eyes SAARC summit in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday hoped that Pakistan would host the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit during a meeting with its Secretary General Esala Ruwan Weerakoon in Islamabad.

The prime minister during a meeting with the secretary-general expressed hope to host SAARC Summit in Pakistan when artificial obstacle created in its way would be removed.

He said that the SAARC forum could play its role in creating economic opportunities in member countries and that could lead to changing the living standard of the people in the region.

The two also discussed matters related to climate change, education, poverty as Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the incumbent secretary general’s role in improving SAARC’s standing and committed to further extend cooperation in strengthening the forum. The secretary general Esala Ruwan Weerakoon also assured to expedite efforts to improve

ties between the member countries.