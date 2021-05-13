PM expresses steadfast support for Palestine in call with Mahmoud Abbas

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the rights of people of Palestine and their legitimate struggle against occupant Israel.

The premier and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a telephonic conversation on Thursday, wherein PM Khan strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Israel’s airstrikes on Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of dozens of civilians, including children.

Imran Khan reassured President Mahmoud Abbas that Pakistan will continue its efforts in mobilizing the international community against such grave violations of human rights and international law by Israel.

He re-affirmed Pakistani leadership’s complete support during this time of crisis.

The Palestinian President welcomed Pakistan’s support and appreciated Pakistani leadership’s response and its statements condemning Israel’s attacks in Gaza and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The two leaders agreed to continue to closely engage on the ongoing situation.

srael continues to carry out hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza and Palestinian fighters fired multiple rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and the southern city of Beersheba in the region’s most intense hostilities in years.

At least 86 people have been killed in Gaza since violence escalated on Monday, according to the enclave’s health ministry. Six people have been killed in Israel after Hammas fired multiple rockets on Tel Aviv in retaliation, medical officials said.

Israeli fight jets targeted three multi-storey buildings in Gaza, besides damaging various other compounds.

The violence followed weeks of tension in Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramazan, with clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound revered by Jews as Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

Hamas has named the current retaliation against Israeli aggression as “Sword of Jerusalem”.

