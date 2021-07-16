PM expresses solidarity with Turkey Marking 2016 defeated coup

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed solidarity with Turkey as it marks the fifth anniversary of the 2016 failed coup attempt on July 15.

“On behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, and on my own behalf, I would like to reaffirm our solidarity with the brotherly people and government of Turkey on the occasion of ‘Democracy and National Unity Day’,” the premier said in a message addressed to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“History will remember how five years ago, on this day, the Turkish people displayed their characteristic resilience and gallantry to defy those who wanted to target Turkey’s peace and stability as well as its democratic institutions,” the statement added.

“It was also the day when the entire Pakistani nation spoke with one voice against the attempt to undermine Turkey’s democracy and progress towards prosperity.”

PM Imran said that “today, the people of Pakistan join the people of Turkey in honouring the martyrs and supporting their families.”

“The historic, fraternal and multi-dimensional relations between Pakistan and Turkey are without parallel and have withstood the test of time,” he added.

“The people and the government of Pakistan reiterate their strong support for the government and the people of Turkey in their quest for national security, peace and prosperity.