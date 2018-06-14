PM expresses satisfaction over Hajj arrangements

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister retired Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk has expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for this year’s Hajj. He made the remarks at a briefing on the working of Ministry of Religious Affairs with special focus on Hajj operations 2018 in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister directed the ministry of religious affairs to extend maximum facilities to the aged pilgrims and to those with special needs. He said that a comprehensive feedback on all aspects of Hajj arrangements should be fully utilized to further improve the affordability, arrangements and facilitate of Hujjaj in future.

The Secretary religious affairs apprised the Prime Minister about various functions of the ministry including formulation and operationalization of Hajj policy. Briefing the meeting about the Hajj arrangements, the secretary said that 374,857 Hajj applications this year under the government hajj scheme reflected the confidence of general public on government managed hajj operations.

The Prime Minister was informed that 10000 seats were reserved this year for the applicants over eighty years of age along with one physically fit attendant. Similarly, 12,235 applicants who remained unsuccessful continuously for the last three or more years have been declared successful to perform Hajj. The Prime Minister was also briefed about the pre departure trainings of Hujjaj, transportation and accommodation and other facilities that have been arranged to facilitate the pilgrims.