PM expresses full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday visited a National Command Authority nuclear facility of the Strategic Forces Command and expressed full confidence in the country’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence.

During the visit, the prime minister was apprised of various facets of Pakistan’s Strategic Programme, according to an official statement issued here.

Prime Minister Imran appreciated and acknowledged the untiring efforts of all the scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s Strategic Programme and expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence.

The prime minister was received by Chairman JCSC General Nadeem Raza, and Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj upon his arrival at the facility.

The visit came a day after the nation celebrated Youm-e-Takbeer to commemorate historic nuclear tests the country conducted on May 28 in 1998.

On the occasion of 23rd nuclear tests ceremony, the nation reaffirmed its resolve to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence against any form of aggression.

Pakistan is committed to continue working towards the promotion of environment of peace and stability at the regional and global levels, according to the official statement.