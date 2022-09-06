PM emphasizes constructive Pak-US engagement

Sheila says US will support calamity-hit Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, expressing satisfaction at the upward trajectory in the Pakistan-US relationship, underlined the need for a constructive and sustained bilateral engagement based on mutual respect, trust and understanding.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a US Congressional delegation led by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee here, appreciated the delegation’s visit to Pakistan at a critical juncture when flash floods have ravaged the country.

Apart from Congresswoman Lee, the delegation included Congressman Thomas Souzzi and Congressman Al Green.

The prime minister underlined that the government was fully engaged in the rescue and relief efforts.

He added that the floods had affected over 33 million people, killing 1,300 peopleand causing extensive damage to agriculture, livestock, property, and critical infrastructure.

He underscored that rehabilitation and reconstruction would pose serious challenges and entail commitment of enormous resources.

The prime minister said that the continued support, solidarity and assistance from the international community was critical in this context.

He underscored that despite being one of the lowest emitters of carbon emissions, Pakistan was facing the brunt of climate catastrophe.

Prime Minister Sharif stressed that the developed countries must step up their climate ambition, including the provision of predictable climate finance for mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change in the developing world.

Appreciating the flood relief assistance being provided by the US, he added that the Congressional delegation’s visit would help enhance global awareness of the scale of destruction caused by the super floods in Pakistan and mobilize greater support.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress Sheila Jackson Lee on Monday said that there has never been such a disaster in the history of Pakistan due to floods and America will help Pakistan in this difficult time.

Expressing concern over the flood situation in Pakistan, Sheila Jackson said that the rescue organizations gave a briefing on the damage caused by the flood and as far as the eye can see there is water everywhere in Pakistan.

She further said the government of Pakistan is determined to provide relief and rehabilitation to the flood victims, adding that 33 million Pakistanis were affected by the floods and women are also among the victims.