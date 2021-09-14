PM due in Lahore today

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit the Lahore Today, said sources in th PTI on Tuesday.

They said that the Prime Minister is angry over the defeat in Lahore Cantonment Boards elections and a briefing in this connection would be given to the Prime Minister by the authorities concerned.

Apart from that an important briefing on the construction and rehabilitation of the city will be given during the Prime Minister’s expected visit to Lahore today.

Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman and DG LDA Ahmed Aziz Tarar will brief the Punjab Chief Minister on Lahore development projects tomorrow.

The LDA Engineering Wing has prepared a presentation on the over Rs 25 billion Lahore Development Package. Presentations will be given on 25 billion projects for LDA’s new mega project.

Commissioner Lahore will give a presentation on the Rs 2.5 billion review Lahore project. The LDA and the Commissioner’s Office have prepared a presentation to be given to the Prime Minister which will be presented in eight clubs today. Parliamentarians and party

officials were upset over the defeat of PTI in the Lahore Cantonment Board elections and the failure of Prime Minister Imran Khan to call for a report.

According to PTI sources, the defeat in the Lahore Cantonment Board elections was due to internal differences within the party.

Due to internal differences, the election campaign could not run smoothly. Parliamentarians and party officials are upset over PM Imran Khan’s call for an election failure report. PTI Central Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhry will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

