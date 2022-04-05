PM discusses political situation with Ch Pervaiz, Moonis Elahi

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and leader Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chaudhry Moonis Elahi at Lahore’s Governor House.

The current political situation in the country was discussed during the meeting. Both sides discussed issues pertaining to the election of the new leader of the House in the Punjab Assembly.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the contacts with provincial assembly members ahead of the election of the Punjab chief minister.