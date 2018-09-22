PM: Disappointed at India’s arrogant, negative response

Qureshi: No precedent of how India ‘trampled diplomatic norms’

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday took to Twitter to respond to India’s cancellation of the meeting between the Pakistani and Indian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, calling New Delhi’s response “arrogant and negative”.

“Disappointed at the arrogant and negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue,” said PM Khan. “However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture.”

Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had announced the cancellation in a strongly worded statement, saying: “It is obvious that behind Pakistan’s proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, the evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and the true face of the new Prime Minister Imran Khan has been revealed to the world in his first few months in office,” he said. “Any conversation with Pakistan in such an environment would be meaningless.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said he was “deeply saddened” by how New Delhi first accepted and later backtracked from a meeting between Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj.

Speaking to reporters at Islamabad airport before departing on a visit to the United States, the minister said it was their understanding that it would be beneficial for the entire region if countries sat down for dialogue and find solutions to the outstanding issues.

“I was deeply saddened by how India first accepted our goodwill gesture and then backtracked from it,” he said. Qureshi said the Indian government had to “look for reasons” to justify cancelling the meeting after initially agreeing to it, adding that New Delhi had used the issue of stamps of Kashmiri freedom fighters as an “excuse”.

He said it was inappropriate on India’s part to state a development from July (the issuance of stamps) as the reason to cancel the meeting that was due to take place in September.

“It was an opportunity [for progress in bilateral ties], which I think India’s domestic circumstances did not allow to materialise,” the foreign minister said. “There is no precedent of how diplomatic norms were trampled” by India in the cancellation of the meeting, he added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal on Saturday expressed ‘deep disappointment’ over New Delhi calling off a planned meeting between foreign ministers of India and Pakistan on the sidelines of a UNGA session in New York.

He said the development was an emblem of how India had once again squandered an opportunity for peace. Faisal said the reasons cited for cancellation were “entirely unconvincing”.

Categorically rejecting the allegations, the FO said a joint investigation team could probe Indian claims.

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal on Saturday said that Pakistan categorically rejected allegations of killing Border Security Force soldier. In a statement, the Spokesman said that Pakistan Rangers clearly conveyed to BSF through official channels that they had nothing to do with it. They also extended help in efforts to locate the soldier‘s body, he added.

The Spokesman also offered to conduct a joint investigation to establish the truth. He said the stamps were issued to highlight abject rights violations by occupation forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir. Faisal said a 2018 report by the UNHC for Human Rights documented the same.

