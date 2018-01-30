PM directs Zubair, Miftah to resolve problems of traders

Karachi

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has assigned the task to Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Adviser to the PM for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail to resolve the problems being faced by the business community.

The decision to this effect was taken by the prime minister while talking to businessmen and industrialists, who called on him here at the Sindh Governor’s House here, according to a statement issued by the Governor House Monday.

Talking to the businessmen and industrialists, Prime Minister Abbasi assured them that their genuine grievances would be resolved. He directed Miftah Ismail to devise a strategy in consultation with the Sindh governor in that regard.

The businessmen and industrialists reposed their full confidence in the policies of the prime minister. They said that their confidence had been increased further after meeting with the prime minister.

They said the traders and industrialists were playing a vital role for the promotion of businesses, industries, trade and investments in the province of Sindh.

They said the prime minister was focused to extend every possible facility to the investors, industrialists, traders and businessmen.—APP