PM directs WAPDA to ensure availability of clean, sufficient water for Karachi

Staff Reporter Karachi

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed WAPDA to ensure availability of clean and sufficient water for Karachi as early as possible by adopting all the technically feasible and economically viable methods.

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress of ongoing development projects under Karachi Transformation Plan, in Karachi on Tuesday.

The premier also directed all other officials to ensure completion of these projects within the timelines, committed by them, as he is keen to inaugurate them as soon as possible for the welfare and benefit of the Karachiites.

He said the early completion of federal government projects in Karachi and early launch of newly announced works is among government s key priorities.

The prime minister was briefed on the restoration of three major nullahs of Karachi, including Mehmoodabad, Gujar and Orangi and two rivers of Malir and Liyari.

The NDMA chairman said the survey of all the nullahs has been completed and anti-encroachment drive is in full swing.

The prime minister was also briefed on the latest update of the Green Line and Orange Line BRT projects.

The Green Line Operations will commence by October this year, as 80 busses will be arriving at Karachi port from China by mid-September 2021.

PM Khan was then briefed about the railway projects, including Freight Corridor from Keamari to Pipri Marshalling Yard and Modern Karachi Circular Railway.

The Freight Corridor project, which envisages dualization and up-gradation of a 50-km dedicated freight corridor from Karachi Port to Pipri and includes the development of an Inland Container Depot.

The feasibility study of the project has been submitted and it is expected to be floated in the market in October 2021.