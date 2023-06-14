PM directs using all resources for people’s protection against cyclone

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the Sindh provincial government, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other relevant organisations to utilise all-out resources to ensure people’s protection keeping in view the Biparjoy cyclone.

The prime minister, who chaired a meeting to review the preparedness ahead of the possible impact of the Biparjoy cyclone, asked the Sindh government, NDMA and other organizations to ensure the establishment of mobile hospitals in coastal areas and provide adequate emergency medical assistance there.

He said in view of the storm, special arrangements of clean drinking water and food should be made at the camps of displaced persons.

The prime minister instructed Power Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan to ensure his presence in the districts of southern Sindh until the effects of the cyclone were over, to monitor the 24-hour power transmission system in the coastal areas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said after the cyclone, the possible damage to the power transmission system should be repaired im mediately.

He also set up a committee to deal with the emergency situation arising in view of the Biparjoy cyclone. To be headed by Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, the committee would comprise Power Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik, and representatives of Sindh and Balochistan governments, Meteorological Department and National Institute of Health (NIH).

The prime minister instructed the committee for constant consultation to deal with the situation arising from the cyclone and keep the people aware of any possible emergency.