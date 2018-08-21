PM directs treatment for cancer-stricken table tennis player

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday instructed to make arrangements for the treatment of a young table tennis player who is suffering from cancer. Information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran Khan has taken his first notice as the prime minister and directed to provide complete treatment to the cancer-stricken girl.The notice was taken over media reports in which the girl’s father, who works as a peon a government school, had appealed to the prime minister to assist with her treatment.Mehak Anwar is a national table tennis player and has won several local tournaments. She is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi—INP

