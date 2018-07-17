PM directs to accommodate youth from victim families of Mastung blast in NAVTTC

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk Tuesday directed to accommodate maximum number of youth from the victim families of Mastung blast in the training programmes of National Vocational and Technical Training Centre (NAVTTC).

Chairing a briefing on the functions and performance of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training here at the PM Office, he said the step was aimed at enabling the victims of terrorism to earn livelihoods and provide financial support to their families.

The prime minister also directed to work out a comprehensive and robust mechanism so that Article 25-A of the Constitution could be implemented in letter and spirit.

He was informed that the National Education Policy 2018 had been finalized by the ministry and the National Curriculum Council had also been established for the purpose of standardization of the curriculum across the country.

Similarly, the ministry had also developed a National Curriculum Framework which would serve as a model to bring uniformity in the curriculum.

It was informed that a new curriculum had been developed by the ministry at the federal level for grade Pre-1 to grade VIII. This new curriculum would be shared with the provinces helping them to revise and update their text books.

A detailed presentation was made on the role of NAVTTC towards skill development of the youth and the efforts being made for employing skilled labour in local as well as international market.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Education and Federal Training.

Minister for Education and Professional Training Muhammad Yusuf Sheikh briefed the prime minister about mandate and the achievements of the ministry.

