PM directs SSGC to restore gas supply to K-Electric to curb power cuts

Karachi

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday directed K-Electric and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to resolve their dispute over non-payment of outstanding dues to ensure supply of electricity to residents of the city. He was speaking to the media after chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy on the power crisis that has hit residents of the city hard in the sweltering weather for the last few weeks.

The PM said SSGC has been directed to supply adequate gas to the power utility so that it could ensure provision of electricity to its consumers. He said supply of water and electricity would be ensured in the city.

He also clarified that the government cannot take over the power utility over its failure to meet growing demand of electricity in the country’s largest city.

The premier said electricity is available more than its current demand, but load-shedding will continue in the areas where there is electricity theft.

He said if people will pay their electricity bills, power cuts will completely end in the city. Earlier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that CPEC is a reality and two power projects under CPEC are completed and a third one is around completion. He said this while attending a seminar on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) organised by Ministry of Planning and Development in Karachi.

“We look upon CPEC as a partnership between two governments,” said Prime Minister and termed it a new form of cooperation.

“Three years ago CPEC was unheard of but today it is known globally. The BRI initiative of Chinese President Xi is a project for generations,” he said, “Recently, we discussed security and connectivity with Afghanistan, who also recognises CPEC as an opportunity” he added

The Prime Minister said multibillion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor project will not only contribute to the development of Pakistan but also to the entire region. He Afghanistan also realizes the benefits of CPEC for the region. It will provide the most efficient trade route to Afghanistan, western China and the Central Asian States through rail and road networks.

He said besides highways, motorway projects and energy projects, the up gradation of main line of Pakistan Railways is also part of the CPEC. He said special economic zones to be built under the CPEC will provide opportunities to investors across the world to build their businesses and take advantage of the project. “CPEC has now become a reality — two power projects under the initiative have been completed and the third one is about to be finished.”

Earlier, PM Abbasi landed at Karachi airport on Monday morning, where Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair welcomed him. Hours-long load-shedding being carried out by K-Electric because of what it says inadequate supply of gas by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to run its gas-fired power plants triggered a political sparring between the PPP-led provincial government and PML-N government at the centre, forcing the premier to take notice of the situation to address it.