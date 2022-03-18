PM directs Speaker to summon NA on March 21

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to summon the lower house session on March 21, sources said on Thursday. Sources, privy to the development, said that the Prime Minister had directed the speaker to summon the session on March 21 during a meeting held in Islamabad.

On March 8, the Opposition had submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly Secretariat. A total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties had signed the no-confidence motion, seeking the removal of PM Imran Khan.

On the same day, the Opposition had also submitted a request for requisition of a National Assembly session under Article 54 (3). Under the Constitution, the speaker had to summon a session of the Assembly within 14 days of the requisition.