PM directs setting up task force to revamp sports system

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday directed setting up a task force to revamping the system of sports in the country including the national sports federations.

The Prime Minister gave the directive in a meeting with Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Riaz Hussain Pirzada here at the PM Office. Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Secretary IPC Amjad Ali Khan and Director General Sports Dr. Muhammad Akhter Nawaz Ganjera were also present.

The Prime Minister was informed that state-of-the-art Sports University, being established by HEC with the collaboration of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), would be ready for inauguration by second week of December. The matters relating to Pakistan Sports Board and Sports University came under discussion.—APP