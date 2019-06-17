Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, directing the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to adopt an aggressive strategy, asked to fully respond to opposition’s protest.

He said this in his meeting with Senators of the ruling PTI who called on him at his chamber in the Parliament House on Monday. The delegation included Senator Shibli Faraz, Sajjad Toori, Nauman Wazir, Senator Mohsin Aziz, Faisal Javed and Special Assistant Naeemul Haq.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to budget session came under discussion. The strategy regarding opposition’s protest during budget session was devised in the meeting.

Imran Khan said world is looking towards Pakistan as a country full of strategic and investment opportunities due to untiring efforts of the incumbent government. “People deem parliamentarians as spokespersons of their rights and aspirations,” the prime minister said and added when parliamentarians become voice of the people, it increases their respect. He expressed optimism that Pakistan will soon become a developed and prosperous nation. The meeting discussed different issues relating to parliament and legislation in the Upper House especially on matters of budget recommendations. Imran Khan said the global community was looking towards Pakistan as the most significant country in the world, blessed with huge strategic and investment opportunities. The prime minister informed the senators about his vision over their role in the affairs of the Upper House of the parliament saying that people considered them as their representatives to work for their rights and expectations.