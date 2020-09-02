PM directs release of women prisoners

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he has directed authorities to take steps to release women prisoners, both under-trial and convicted, in line with a Supreme Court order issued in April.

In a two-part tweet, the premier said that he had issued the directions after a meeting with the Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, the attorney general and Barrister Ali Zafar.

“I have asked for immediate implementation of SC order 299/2020 for release of under-trial women prisoners and convicted women prisoners who fulfill criteria of SC order,” he tweeted.

The premier also asked for “immediate reports on foreign women prisoners and women on death row for humanitarian consideration”. Human Rights Minister Mazari hailed the prime minister’s decision, calling it a “great move forward for human rights and humanitarian approach to prisoners”. She further said that PM Imran has also asked the ministry to provide him with “a complete timeline on prison reforms implementation”.