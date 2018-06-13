PM directs for comprehensive plan to address water issues

Islamabad

Prime Minister justice (Retired) Nasir-ul-Mulk Tuesday directed ministry of Water Resources to work out a comprehensive plan for addressing water related issues of the country. The prime minister chaired a briefing on water resources at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Underscoring the need for putting in place an efficient water resource management system, the prime minister observed that leveraging technology and adoption of efficient means of conservation and utilization was essential to ensure availability of water for a rapidly increasing population.

He also appreciated formulation of the first-ever National Water Policy and setting up of strategic priorities for the future. Minister for Water Resources Barrister Ali Zafar, secretary to PM Suhail Aamir, secretary Water Resources Shamail Ahmed Khawaja, chairman Federal Flood Commission Ahmed Kamal and senior officers attended the briefing, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The secretary Water Resources made a presentation on water resource availability, its utilization and various issues impacting on the effective management of surface as well as ground water resources. He also briefed the prime minister about key policy objectives and strategic priorities that have been included in the National Water Policy 2018.

The meeting was informed that the availability of water in the country was gradually improving with the rising temperature and melting of the glacial snow in the mountains. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk Tuesday said the caretaker government was firmly committed to provide all possible assistance to the Election Commission for holding free, fair and peaceful elections as per schedule. He said this in a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza who called on him here at the PM Office. The matters relating to the forthcoming general election came under discussion.—APP