PM directs early completion of Metro Bus project linking New Islamabad Airport

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure early operationalization of the Metro Bus Service project linking the federal capital with New Islamabad International Airport by ensuring necessary coordination with all the stakeholders, including Punjab Mass Transit.

The prime minister said this while chairing a meeting to review the progress on the construction of road infrastructure and allied works for the Metro Bus Service linking with NIIA.

National Highways Authority (NHA) Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar briefed the prime minister about overall progress on 25.6-kilometer long road project, which was being completed at the cost of around Rs12 billion.

The prime minister was informed that work on all bridges, underpasses and culverts on the road project was near completion and would be finalized during this month.

The NHA chairman said that cargo link from Thallian to Motorway had already been completed.

The construction of the Airport Link Road and the Metro Bus Service project would not only facilitate the citizens of the twin cities by providing easy access to the new airport but also address transport related issues of the adjacent areas, including the new sectors of the capital and adjoining parts of Rawalpindi city.

The NHA chairman also briefed the prime minister on the dualization of 33-km Rawalpindi Kahuta Road project. He said the PC-1 of the project had already been prepared and was in the stage of approval.

The same was being expedited for early groundbreaking of the project, he added. Apprising the prime minister on the progress of other NHA projects, the chairman said the projects would be completed as per schedule.—APP

