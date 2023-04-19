PM directs confiscation of illegal luxury vehicles

Directs minimum power load-shedding in summer

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to immediately confiscate all the luxury vehicles being used illegally in the country despite the expiry of their Carnet-de-Passage limit.

A Carnet-de-Passage is an international agreement between two countries that allows the temporary importation of a car without having to pay the customs duties.

The prime minister, who took notice of such vehicles and chaired a special meeting on the subject, questioned as why the relevant department failed to act against such vehicles well in time.

He also directed the formation of an inquiry committee to take strict action against the officials found involved in misuse of the scheme or those who showed negligence in this regard.

PM Shehbaz asked the Federal Board of Revenue to compile the data of such vehicles which had completed their allowed limit under the scheme.

Meanwhile, Chairing a meeting to review the situation of electricity load-shedding during summer, and the consumption and production of urea fertilizer, Shehbaz Sharif directed to ensure minimum load-shedding of electricity. He said the pace of restoration of the Neelum-Jhelum project should be increased.

The meeting was informed about the production of electricity and the expected demand during this summer. Furthermore, with regard to the revival of Neelum Jhelum power project, it was told that the project would be fully restored and start generating the cheap and clean electricity in July this year.

The meeting was also informed in detail about the provision of gas to the urea industry, besides data of its production and consumption in the country.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure timely production of the urea fertilizer and its supply to the farmers.

The prime minister also directed to keep an eye on the demand and supply of the fertilizer. Keeping in view the consumption and production of the fertilizer, he sought a comprehensive plan for buffer stock and the provision of gas to the industries.