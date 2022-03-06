PM directs arrest of all involved in blast

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed to use all state resources to apprehend elements behind Peshawar blast and their facilitators.

According to sources, security officials briefed the Prime Minister about the Peshawar blast and also presented him the preliminary investigation report. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also apprised Imran Khan about the details of the incident.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and security agencies have identified all three suspects involved in the attack and closed in on them.

In a video message posted on his Twitter account, the minister said the law enforcement agencies had done a splendid job, adding that police would reach those suspects in “one or two days”.