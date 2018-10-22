PM did not order inquiry against any minister: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD : Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday refuted a news report claiming Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered inquiry into corruption allegations against three ministers.

“There is no probe against any minister, neither PM commented on any such probe,” the information minister clarified on Twitter.

PM did emphasise that he will not tolerate any corruption, it’s absolutely unethical for a newspaper to make such a headline without bothering for a version from the government, he added.

A newspaper report published today claimed that PM Imran had directed an inquiry against three federal cabinet members over corruption allegations.

The report had further stated that the three ministers will be removed from their posts if they were proven guilty.

Quoting sources, the report said that the premier had revealed that three ministers were involved in corruption after a federal cabinet meeting on October 18. At the time of the revelation, federal and state ministers as well as advisers were present in the meeting room and government officials had been asked to leave, the report stated.

As per the report, the premier said that he has been struggling against corrupt practices for the past 22 years and will not compromise on it.

Share on: WhatsApp