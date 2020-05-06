PM, DG ISI discuss national security

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and discussed matters pertaining to national security.

In a separate meeting, Special Assistant to Prime PM on National Security Moeed Yusuf also called on the premier.

The two discussed the regional situation in the meeting, with a focus on the recent acts of aggression perpetrated by the Indian government.

The plight of stranded Pakistanis due to the global outbreak of coronavirus was also discussed and measures to repatriate the citizens came under review.

On April 23, the premier had visited the ISI headquarters and received a comprehensive briefing, covering the entire spectrum of internal and external challenges, including the impact of Covid-19.