PM determined to end politics of money, vandalism: Shibli PTI candidates wins Daska by-elections

Our Correspondent Sialkot

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Sunday claimed that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won the NA-75 by-poll with a clear majority.

Talking to journalists after offering his condolences to the bereaved families in Daska, Shibli Faraz said that he came here on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to commiserate with the families of PTI workers, who were killed on the polling day as a result of firing by Pakistan Muslim League-N supporter.

He maintained that the prime minister was determined to eliminate the politics of money and vandalism from the country. The minister said that after sensing defeat in the by-poll, PML-N sent Rana Sanaullah and Mian Javed Latif in the constituency to disrupt the election process.

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary announced that the Ministry of Science and Technology has finalised all preparations to launch an electronic voting system for the next general elections.

Talking to media in Daska along with Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the science and technology ministry said that the government was making all-out efforts to hold the next general elections through electronic voting in order to ensure transparency and impartiality in polls.

PTI is striving for free, fair and transparent elections by ending the politics of horse-trading and sale and purchase of votes, he said.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan to notify success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate in the NA-75 by-polls.

He, however, said that his party will accept ECP’s decision. Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said culprits involved in the murder of a party worker in Daska will get punishment as per law. “Rule of law will prevail in the murder case and culprits will get the punishment after completion of the inquiry,” she added.

Speaking alongside her, PTI leader Usman Dar, who oversaw the party’s election campaign in NA-75 Daska, said that PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah wanted the repeat the episode of the Model Town massacre in Daska and reached the constituency along with his armed men on the polling day to disrupt the election process. “The people of Daska put forward a stiff resistance against the violent acts of the PML-N,” Usman Dar said while lauding the party activists for showing courage against hooliganism.