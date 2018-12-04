PM designates Rashid as focal person for Leh Expressway

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday designated Sheikh Rashid Ahmed – Minister for Railways – as the focal person for the decade old stalled 22 km long Leh Nullah Expressway and Flood Channel Project.

“He will spearhead the feasibility of the project and, if found feasible, further processing of the project in consultation with all stakeholders including Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, and the Punjab government,” a letter from the Prime Minister Office said.

The project launched in March 2007 by former president general Pervez Musharraf was aimed at controlling floods in the Nullah Leh, construction of sewerage treatment plant and limited access roads on either side of the storm drainage to ease traffic congestion on the airport and Murree roads, besides easing flow on other local arteries.

Frontier Works Organisation initiated work, but the PML-N government stopped funding in 2008, bringing it to a grinding halt.

Under the original plan the expressway to have two-lane roads on either side of the embankment, was to have interchanges at the Katarian Bridge, Moti Mehal and Ammar Chowk, besides eight flyovers and 10 bridges.

Under the ambitious project a sewerage treatment plant was also to be constructed near Moti Mahal cinema, besides laying of sewerage pipes in those areas of the old Rawalpindi city which either did not have such lines or were in dilapidated condition.

The initial plan of Leh Expressway was designed to line the sides of the old storm water drainage, now turned into an open sewer, with concrete walls and to have a concrete bed for smooth flow of water. Garbage dumps and sludge caused considerable damage to lives and property every year during the rainy season.

