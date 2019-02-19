PM describes tax evaders as ‘enemies of the nation’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Jehanzaib Khan to employ modern methods and techniques in order to bring non-tax payers into the tax net.

The prime minister, while chairing a meeting in Islamabad regarding the federal government’s steps to collect revenue, was reported to have said that tax evaders are enemies of the nation and do not deserve any concession.

He reportedly said that tax evaders and non-tax payers should be exposed before the people, and indiscriminate action should be ensured not only against tax evaders but also against FBR officials who facilitate the theft of tax.

Prime Minister Khan, also urges FBR to focus on tax evaders and non-filers instead of the harassment of regular taxpayers.

Attendants of the PM-chaired meeting were informed that over six thousand cases concerning ‘high net worth individuals’ are under review, and that a total collection of over Rs2 billion is expected from them, of which Rs1.3bn have already been received.

Sixty-six cases following information gathering and investigation are also being examined and over Rs1.5 billion have also been collected in this regard.

The FBR said that the mapping of 2,000 plazas has been completed, while an automatic system to collect tax has been installed at over 2,500 points of sale. The new measures, the FBR claimed, are expected to boost revenue collection by a total Rs24.818bn in the ongoing year, of which Rs11.882bn have already been collected.

