PM demands ‘full court commission’ to probe Imran’s allegations

Says PTI chief pushing nation towards destruction through lies; Khan’s tales full of contradictions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to constitute a “full court commission” to probe allegations levelled by PTI Chairman Imran Khan wherein he accused the premier, interior minister and a senior military official of orchestrating the failed assassination attempt on him.

“I am requesting chief justice of Pakistan to constitute a full court commission and include all judges whether they are senior or junior,” said the premier while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

PM Shehbaz vehemently rejected the allegations that he, interior minister and the senior military official had any link with the attack on Imran Khan during PTI’s long march.

“If I am found involved in any conspiracy, I will quit politics,” he announced.

PM Shehbaz said he will write to the chief justice to formally request him to constitute the full court commission headed by a top court judge.

“The federal government will also fully cooperate with the commission and will accept its findings whole-heartedly,” he added.

PM Shehbaz said the Pakistan Army’s demand to probe the allegations of the PTI chief will be accepted in letter and spirit. “I will appear before the commission whenever it will summon me.”

The development came a day after Pakistan Army requested the government of Pakistan to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever.

The ISPR in a statement said that “allegations” levelled by the PTI chairman against the institution and particularly a senior army officer were absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for, terming them “baseless and irresponsible”.

“Pakistan army prides itself for being an extremely professional and well-disciplined organisation with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system applicable across the board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel,” read the statement issued by the military’s media wing yesterday.

Speaking about the allegations of assassination levelled against him, the premier said: “The Punjab government is yours, you have a special branch, you have the Intelligence Bureau and other agencies. Have them investigate.”

The premier said that the Punjab government should be asked about the incident and about the delay in registering the first information report.

“It was the Punjab government’s responsibility and they should be held accountable for the incident.”

The prime minister in media interaction lashed out at PTI chief Imran for accusing him, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and the senior military official of orchestrating the failed assassination bid on him during the long march, saying that India is using his statement to target Pakistan’s institutions.

“You [Imran Khan] are pushing nation towards destructions through lies… it’s my responsibility to save the nation from this destruction,” he said.

“May Allah give him [Imran] and others injured health and speedy recovery,” he said, adding that everyone condemned the firing incident in the PTI’s long march.

Reacting to Imran’s allegations against the military official, PM Shehbaz said Imran “is attacking Pakistan Army like an enemy”. “Indian media is rejoicing at his statements and a smear campaign is being run on social media against the military.

“This man is liar from head to toe… he is trying his best to destroy the nation.”