KP law minister Sultan Muhammad resigns after horse-trading video goes viral

ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan on Tuesday resigned after he was spotted in a viral video allegedly taking bribe before Senate election 2018.

The resignation comes hours after Prime Minister Imran ordered KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan to take resignation from the law minister. Sultan Muhammad is likely to be resigned as member of the KP Assembly.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا KP کے وزیر قانون سے استعفی لینے کا فیصلہ۔ وزیراعظم نے وزیراعلی Kp کو احکامات دے دئیے۔ اس بات کی تفصیلی انکوائری کر کے رپورٹ پیش کی جائے گی۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) February 9, 2021

The chief minister has also ordered a probe into the matter. In his resignation letter, the law minister said he felt “it was his moral duty and obligation to withdraw from the cabinet and offer my resignation”.

Resignation received from the Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan. pic.twitter.com/upU5o7qcS5 — Mahmood Khan (@IMMahmoodKhan) February 9, 2021

He also hoped that “justice will be done” and that he would be able to clear his name in the issue.

PTI MPAs in KP, who had received millions rupees during #SenateElection2018 from billionaire candidates for selling their votes. Later Imran Khan expelled his 20 MPA —- video @Engr_Naveed111 pic.twitter.com/UlaDK5DLkD — Islamuddin Sajid (@islamudinsajid) February 9, 2021

The video allegedly exposes Sultan Muhammad, who was then a provincial lawmaker of the Qaumi Watan Party, receiving bundles of cash for his vote in Senate election 2018.

The video has exposed other lawmakers including Deena Khan, Sardar Idrees, who received the amount. All the legislators were later expelled from the party.