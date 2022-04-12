PM decides to reconstitute NEC to tackle financial crisis

Orders a single weekly off for public departments

In a bid to deal with the financial crisis left behind by the PTI-led government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday decided to reconstitute the National Economic Council (NEC), comprising independent financial experts. Presiding over a meeting of the economic experts, PM Shahbaz issued directives for formulating financial proposals on an emergency basis to steer the country out of the ongoing financial crisis, read a statement issued by the PM Office.

The proposals will be devised in line with the consultation with stakeholders in areas including agriculture, trade, investment, and banking, the statement said. A meeting will be held in the next few days to discuss the suggestions of the economic experts.

In view of the challenging economic situation, he directed the setting of medium and long-term fiscal policies and also stressed the presentation of comprehensive policy options to overcome inflation.

PM Shehbaz emphasised a reduction in prices of daily-use commodities and essential items, particularly during the month of Ramazan. He also stressed the need for maintaining a balance between the national and public interests.

During the meeting, the secretary of finance gave a briefing to the prime minister on the economic situation, revenues, budget deficit, and loans besides the overall national balance sheet. Earlier in the day, the premier arrived at the Prime Minister’s House where he was presented with a guard of honour. He reviewed the guard of honour as the contingents of the armed forces presented a salute to him and was introduced to the officials and staff of the PM House.

Shehbaz assumed his responsibilities at the Prime Minister’s Office at 8am — much earlier than the Ramazan working hours of 10am — and said he did not want to waste an iota of time without serving the masses. He termed diligence, honesty, and transparency as his guiding principles and said serving the people of Pakistan was his topmost priority.