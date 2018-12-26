PM criticises those defending plunderers

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was puzzled and perplexed by those who are “still defending the plunders” despite having read findings of JIT and Panama and fake account cases.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, PM Khan said that the Panama JIT report and the Fake Accounts JIT report are case studies in how states fail getting impoverished and drowning in debt.

“The scale and methods used for siphoning off public money are incredulous and mind-boggling,” he maintained.

Khan’ statement came a day after JIT investigating the fake account case submitted its report in the Supreme Court.

Share on: WhatsApp