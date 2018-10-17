PM & council of business leaders discuss proposals for strengthening economy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held meeting with his council of business leaders on Wednesday and discussed with them proposals for strengthening the country’s economy, development of industrial, agriculture, IT sectors and ways to boost exports.

Besides Finance Minister Asad Umar, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chairman Board of Investment (BOI), Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), senior officials, the council members included Muhammad Ali Tabba, Bashir Ali Muhammad, Saqib Shirazi, Ms. Samina Rizwan, Babar Badat, Khawar Anwer Khawja and other leading businessmen.

The business leaders identified the issues confronting the government and presented proposals to strengthen the national economy, said a press release issued by the PM Office.

Share on: WhatsApp