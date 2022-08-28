PM convenes APC sans PTI

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday summoned an “All Parties Conference” over the ongoing flood disasters in the country, which will be held at the Prime Minister’s House on Monday.

In this regard, the sources revealed that apart from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, all political parties including PDM and all allies have been invited to participate in the conference.

The conference will discuss measues to tackle the calamity befallen on the people due to the monsoon brust and flooding across the country.