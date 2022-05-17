PM constitutes task force to deal with climate change issue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, chairing a high level meeting, on Monday constituted a task force to deal with the issue of climate change.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to recent heatwave and impact of climate change.

The task force will comprise of relevant federal ministers, secretaries, the provincial chief secretaries and relevant provincial secretaries, the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority and high ranking officers of other departments.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz directed that the task force prepare a comprehensive strategy to reduce the impact of climate change, avert Shishper Glacier like incidents in future and deal with the issue of water and food shortage.

He said the strategy should also encompass steps for water conservation and protection of existing reservoirs and forests.

The meeting was informed that the climate change is the biggest reason behind the recent heatwave in the country. Regardless of huge glaciers, Pakistan is faced with the threat of water shortage and this will have direct impact on the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to immediately launch a public awareness campaign for water conservation. He said immediate steps should be taken for storage of rain water before the onset of monsoon season.

The Prime Minister was also apprised of water shortage in Cholistan.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to ensure provision of water to the people and animals in Cholistan. He said that district administration and relevant departments should ensure immediate relief activities in the area in view of heatwave there.

The Prime Minister directed the Chairman NDMA to immediately visit Hunza. He directed to immediately construct the bridge collapsed in Shishper Glacier outburst incident.