Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a five-member committee on Friday for the purpose of holding consultations on the caretaker setup.

Sources divulged that Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, and Ishaq Dar are among Pakistan Muslim League-N top brass who were included in the five-member committee.

The committee will undertake discussions with the Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam–F, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, and other allied parties, regarding the caretaker setup.

Along with discussing the nominees for the caretaker prime minister, the PML-N committee will speak with the PDM and other allied parties regarding the date to dissolve the National Assembly.

Separately on Tuesday, PM Shehbaz said the next government should focus on the “Economic Revival Plan.”

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the model Special Economic Zone, PM Shehbaz said: “The International Monetary Fund increased pressure on us. It is much appreciated that friendly countries have supported Pakistan.”

“We informed the friendly countries that hopefully Pakistan will not need to ask them for loans again,” the premier added. “In the past, the SEZ has received absolutely no investment. It is imperative to hand over the industrial zones to the business community on lease,” the premier added.