PM consoles masses

PRIME Minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday, dismissed criticism of the Opposition against decision of the Government to raise prices of gas and abolish Hajj subsidy, resulting in unprecedented hike in Hajj expenses and gas bills. Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, he said if we did not have so much debt, the Government would have sent the people on Hajj for free. Similarly, he said gas worth Rs. 50 billion was being stolen and rates of the utility were increased to save the gas companies.

This effectively means that after Hajj, the Government has shown red light to the people as for as increase in prices of gas are concerned. What the Prime Minister said about debt and theft was a reality but the Government is overlooking its obligations and responsibilities towards the people especially the poor and the middle class. By jacking up the Hajj expenditure and revising rates of gas in a repressive manner, the authorities have virtually pushed Hajj and gas beyond the affordability level for these classes of citizens. Excessive debt should not mean that citizens should be left to the mercy of circumstances. Going by the logic of the Prime Minister, people would never get subsidy on these two accounts as debt is surging with every passing day and the present government has added more debt in six months than what the previous government had in five years. As for gas prices, people with income levels of ten to twenty thousand rupees a month have received gas bills ranging from Rs. 13,000 to 45,000 because of the callous slab system and billing of the entire consumption on the basis of the last slab even if a fraction of the consumption falls into that slab. The Prime Minister formed a Committee to review the issue of inflated bills raising hopes that the pricing mechanism would be revised but unfortunately it proved to be just an eye-wash. The Committee mostly comprised officials who were responsible for punishing citizens for using gas and therefore, it was but natural that they would justify their injustice by referring to so-called subsidies and theft. If there is theft and there are no meters at all in some parts of the country then who is to be blamed for this? Isn’t it responsibility of the people to prevent this theft? Why consumers are being penalized for theft and inefficiency of the Government? The Prime Minister has ordered a campaign against gas theft but there are question marks about its success because of political considerations involved and what happened to the campaign against power theft, which goes on unchecked in areas known to everyone.

