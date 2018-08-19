PM congratulates Usman Buzdar on election as CM Punjab

ISLAMABAD :Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi Sunday congratulated Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar on his election as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

The prime minister also felicitated the parliamentary party of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and allies, said a PM Office statement.

The election of Sardar Usman Buzdar has heralded the onset of a new era in Punjab, the prime minister remarked.

Share on: WhatsApp