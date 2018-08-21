PM congratulates Punjab CM

Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitated Usman Buzdar on Tuesday for being elected as chief minister Punjab.

He expressed that with Usman as CM Punjab there would be a new phase of progress and prosperity especially for the backward areas of the province.

“The people of Punjab have stood with the vision of ‘New Pakistan’ and I am confident that Buzdar will not disappoint me,” added Imran Khan.

Imran Khan assured full support of center to the newly elected CM Punjab, moreover, both leaders also discussed the cabinet formation in Pakistan’s most populated province.—INP

