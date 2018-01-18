PM condemns attack on polio team, constabulary personnel in Quetta

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has strongly condemned the attack on the polio team in Quetta on Thursday which resulted in the loss of two precious lives.

He has called for a report on the incident from the Chief Secretary and IG Balochistan.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, the Prime Minister observed that polio teams are rendering a huge national service to save our children from the crippling disease.

The Prime Minister directed the Government of Balochistan to provide foolproof security to the polio teams.

Prime Minister has also strongly condemned the attack on personnel of Balochistan Constabulary in Quetta today that resulted into martyrdom of two officials.

In a statement, he lauded sacrifices of Balochistan Constabulary for law and order in the province.

The Prime Minister also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

