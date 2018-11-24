PM concerned over Sanjrani’s ruling

Fawad reiterates…

Observer Report

Islamabad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Saturday reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the federal cabinet had expressed their concern over a ruling by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani barring the minister from attending proceedings of the upper house.

On November 15, the Senate chairman had barred Chaudhry from attending proceedings of the upper house of the Parliament, after he failed to apologise as directed by the chairman for inciting uproar during the session.

The chairman had warned the minister that he would not be allowed to attend Senate proceedings if he fails to apologise for his remarks. However, Chaudhry had stuck to his guns on Thursday when questioned by reporters about the Senate row and his failure to apologise on the chairman’s direction.

“Should we apologise for asking where the billions of rupees of the poor people of Pakistan went? Should we apologise if we ask how the money of the people of Pakistan is spent?” Chaudhry had remarked.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan had contradicted with Chaudhry’s claims regarding mention of Senate chairman’s conduct in the federal cabinet meeting. However, Chaudhry has once again reiterated his statement regarding the premier and federal cabinet expressing concern over Chairman Senate Sanjrani’s ruling.

Ali Mohammad Khan issued a wrong statement in the Senate, he said, during his appearance on news channel.

