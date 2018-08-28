PM, COAS vow to work for lasting peace

Observer Report

Islamabad

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM House.

During the meeting matters pertaining to internal and external security were discussed. Both the leaders vowed to bring peace and prosperity to the country. On the occasion, Gen Bajwa also congratulated Imran Khan over assuming charge of Prime Minister of the country.

Earlier on August 20, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office and felicitated him for assuming charge of the premiership.

The Chief of Air Staff congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming the office. Both exchanged pleasantries and discussed crucial matters related to security and aviation.

Earlier, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister’s House.

Share on: WhatsApp