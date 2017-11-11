PM, COAS visit LoC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a visit to the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday alongside Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) PM Raja Farooq Haider, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

PM Abbasi was briefed by the general officer commanding on the situation along the LoC and on Indian ceasefire violations in which civilians were targeted, an ISPR statement said.

The PM condemned India’s approach of targeting civilians and reiterated Pakistan’s political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmir struggle.

PM Abbasi, while visiting the families of those who lost their lives in cross-border firing, announced an increase in financial assistance to affectees and approved funds to develop community protection bunkers for the safety of the civilian population, ISPR said.

The PM also interacted with troops and acknowledged and appreciated their contributions and sacrifices for the defence of Pakistan and protection of the people of AJK, according to the handout.

“No other army of the world is parallel to the Pakistan Army. Restoration of peace against terrorism despite our commitments against perpetual threats from the eastern border is a milestone achievement, and together we shall take it towards enduring peace and stability,” Abbasi said.